MANCHESTER, NH-It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Students Honored
- Natalie Rossi of Racine (53405)
- Dianna Bartelt of Caledonia (53108)
- Leslie Schneiker of Waterford (53185)
- Dustin Laukhuf of Mount Pleasant (53403)
- Randy Rodriguez of Racine (53402)
- Dominic McKendall of Mt. Pleasant (53403)
- Tanner Gaudes of Burlington (53105)
- Leslie Palmer of Mount Pleasant (53405)
- Kiera Rausch of Waterford (53185)
- Ryan Harmatys of Waterford (53185)
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduates, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
