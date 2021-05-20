It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Ryan Harmatys of Waterford (53185)

Brianna Jaramillo of Sturtevant (53177)