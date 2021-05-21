It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Jacob Collins of Mount Pleasant (53403)

Brittany Gervais of Racine (53404)

Dustin Laukhuf of Mount Pleasant (53403)

Randy Rodriguez of Racine (53402)

Leslie Palmer of Mount Pleasant (53405)

Kiera Rausch of Waterford (53185)

Dianna Bartelt of Caledonia (53108)

Teri Karpinski of Racine (53402)

Leslie Schneiker of Waterford (53185)

Andrew Wilson of Racine (53402)