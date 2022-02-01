February will kick off with light snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts that snow will be hitting southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into the nighttime. The snowy forecast will continue into early Wednesday morning. Wisconsinites in the area should prepare for temperature changes and snow.

Snow in Racine County

As of now, Racine County is experiencing mostly cloudy skies. The National Weather Service reports a 20 percent chance of light rain and snow late on Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Into the night, Racine County will experience a drop in the temperature with lows around 15° F. Skies will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Northwest winds remain about the same at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be much colder with highs in the lower 20s. It will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Winds will be facing north at 10 to 15 mph.

Skies will be cloudy Wednesday night. There is a chance of light snow through around midnight, then a chance of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Lows will dip around 12° F. Winds remain headed north at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Weather Report Kenosha County

According to the National Weather Service, Kenosha County will also experience a 20% chance of light rain and snow late in the afternoon on Tuesday, but with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be headed west at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday night with lows around 16° F. There will be a slight shift in the wind direction, winds are expected to head northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Come Wednesday, Feb. 2, skies will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and highs in the lower 20s. Winds will then head north at 10 to 15 mph.

As nighttime rolls around, Kenosha County will experience cloudy skies. There is a chance of light snow around midnight, then there is a chance of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Temperatures continue downward with lows around 13° F. Winds remain headed north traveling 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Things to do:

Take advantage of the snow and winter weather by visiting River Bend Nature Center. Learn about trying out their newest rental item, kicksleds, by reading Christensen’s Kicksleds Available for Rental at River Bend. Maybe that isn’t your speed; check out Downtown Racine Corporation’s 2nd Annual Chili Ice Walk instead.

Not looking to play in the snow? Tours are Available at SC Johnson daily. Otherwise, you can cozy up at the Racine Public Library and check out Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library.

