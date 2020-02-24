RACINE COUNTY, WI – The forecast for the winter weather expected to wallop southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday and Wednesday is being downgraded.

Reports initially called for the area to be get up to 12 inches of wet and heavy snow.

Monday afternoon the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, which is based in Sullivan, revised its forecast and canceled the winter storm warning.

Heavy snow is still possible and is expected to start Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Instead of the 12 inches originally forecast by numerous media outlets the forecast now calls for anywhere between four to 11 inches.

Snow totals are expected to be higher near the Illinois border. Winds are expected to gust at speeds up to 35 miles per hour, causing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Heavy, wet snow is still forecast, and travel advisories are still in effect. Hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and/or evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The topic of less snow started trending Monday afternoon on Facebook.

Mark Baden of WISN TV in Milwaukee (Channel 12) showed a map on his public Facebook page that predicted between trace amount of snow and up to two inches for southeast Wisconsin.

Baden also added a comment that read, “Well, that de-escalated quickly.”

Editor’s note: This version of the story was updated to reflect that the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Storm Warning.