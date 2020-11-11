The Society’s Assets Try-Out Program offers demonstration and lending of assistive devices at each office location. There are many assistive devices to increase function for people with limitations affecting mobility, vision, learning, and other daily activities.

Therefore, twenty-five new items for children are now available for demonstration and loan thanks to a grant from the Kenosha Women’s Network. Families can make appointments to check out the items in the Kenosha office for play, learning, and calming. Further, families can arrange to try the items in Society’s Assets offices in Racine and Elkhorn. Society’s Assets Try-Out Program staff members will provide assistance with the review of assistive technology solutions. More specifically, the new equipment includes social skills board games, a cocoon swing, switch adapted bubble machine, and a weighted, washable plush bear.

For more information, contact Pauline Lorenz, Independent Living Services Coordinator at Society’s Assets. Reach her by phone at (262) 657-3999 or email at plorenz@societysassets.org.

Moreover, Society’s Assets staff have resources for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care, home and vehicle modifications, assistive technology, technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, skilled nursing, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. More information is available at their Website, Phone (800) 378-9128, or Email.

