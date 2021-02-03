The Society’s Assets Board of Directors has elected a new Chairperson for 2021. Theresa Gilliland has been a Board member since 2006, serving on the Executive, Community Relations, Scholarship, and Bylaws Committees. Gilliland is a speaker and author, with a focus on maintaining a positive attitude in the face of adversity.

“As Chairperson, I will provide leadership, counsel, and guidance to promote the mission and goals of the agency,” comments Gilliland. “I’m looking forward to my new role and to following in the footsteps of a great outgoing Chairperson.”

Gilliland is replacing former Chairperson Frank Germinaro who remains a member of the Board. He has been a Board member since 1998, serving on the Executive, Fund Raising, and Scholarship Committees. Germinaro is a retired music educator and elementary school principal. “It has been an honor to serve with dedicated Board members and staff for the benefit of our clients,” stated Germinaro. “I am positive that the new leadership will bring continued success to our agency.”

Society’s Assets staff provide resources for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care, home and vehicle modifications, assistive technology (partially supported by WisTech, Wisconsin’s State Assistive Technology Program), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

More information is available. Website www.societysassets.org Phone 1-800-378-9128 Email info@societysassets.org