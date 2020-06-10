Society’s Assets awarded two scholarship awards this month. The total amount of the awards, $3000, was generated by the golf outing fundraiser last year. The two recipients are students with disabilities, seeking post-secondary degrees and residing in the agency’s service area that includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties. The judges were impressed with the accomplishments of the applicants who excel in many areas, including academics, music, arts, sports, and community service. They recognize the achievements of all the applicants and are proud to assist the scholarship recipients in reaching their higher education and career goals. Judging was based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay, and recommendations.

Scholarship recipients include:

Abigail Champeny-Johns

2020 Graduate of Beloit Memorial High School

3.8 GPA, 35th in a class of 326

Enrolled at Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois with her major yet to be decided

High School Highlights: National Honor Society, Link Crew, art award, varsity swimming, school newspaper editor, Key Club, lifeguarding and volunteer youth swim coach.

Madeline Champeny-Johns

2020 Graduate of Beloit Memorial High School

3.85 GPA, 26th in a class of 326

Enrolled at Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois to study business

High School Highlights: National Honor Society, varsity swimming, Link Crew, school newspaper editor, Key Club, lifeguarding and volunteer youth swim coach



The scholarship awards will be used by the students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Each month, 1,600 individuals receive direct services from Society’s Assets staff members. Hundreds more receive information and referrals to community resources. The nonprofit agency was formed in Racine in 1974. Call the toll-free number 800-378-9128 or email info@societysassets.org for any questions or assistance in providing services for an individual with a disability.