During the month of February, the nation honors the long history of Black Americans and their many contributions to society. The first celebration began in 1926 and it has grown steadily over the years into what we now know as Black History Month.

Looking to the future, Society’s Assets highlights the Black heroes whose knowledge, commitment, and advocacy helps advance progress for people with disabilities. One such hero is Daymond John, clothing entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star with dyslexia. “I see the world in a different way than most people and for me, that’s been a positive thing,” he said.

This success may not have been possible if John had let his dyslexia define him. He wasn’t good at reading, but math and science and everything else came easily. So he worked hard to be exceptional where he could and was content to squeak by when it came to reading and writing. A high school co-op program where students worked full-time one week and went to school the next, gave him valuable work experience while cutting his school work in half.

John’s drive and determination to effectively translate his insights into entrepreneurship, marketing and branding have led him to be an in-demand motivational speaker as well as an author. About a life challenge he says, “Highlight it, address it, and then find out how to work around it and live with it.”

Society’s Assets staff provide resources for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, assistive technology (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

More information is available. Website www.societysassets.org Phone 1-800-378-9128

Email info@societysassets.org