Society’s Assets is sponsoring a weekly, virtual group called Take a Breather. This group is open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition that is looking for connection, information, and support. Participants can be any age.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 11:00 am. If you do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation on Zoom, contact Emily Cadman, Independent Living Services Coordinator at Society’s Assets.

Also, contact Emily to RSVP or ask questions about the group. Reach her by phone or email. (262) 619-3614 or ecadman@societysassets.org