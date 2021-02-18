Racine County had 64 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between February 8 and 11 had a cash value of just over $12 million. Further, the top three municipalities with the most transfers include the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia.

Out of 24 properties, the average purchase price of the City of Racine transfers is $115,216.67. In Mount Pleasant, 14 properties sold with an average price of $199,800.00. Lastly, Caledonia’s 13 properties sold for an average price of $252,731.54.

Also check out last week‘s property transfer prices.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3610 Haymeadow RdCaledonia$39,000.00
6007 Indigo DrCaledonia$84,900.00
7112 Lakeshore DrCaledonia$162,500.00
2630 Moraine CtCaledonia$205,000.00
7216 Lakeshore DrCaledonia$213,000.00
4538 North Saint Clair StCaledonia$235,000.00
1423 Tiffany DrCaledonia$245,000.00
2117 Newberry LnCaledonia$263,000.00
7136 4 Mile RdCaledonia$268,210.00
3866 Debby LaneCaledonia$330,000.00
3703 Meadow Rose CtCaledonia$375,000.00
3921 Scenic WayCaledonia$385,000.00
5800 Brookhaven DrCaledonia$479,900.00
962 Dorothy CtCity of Burlington$134,500.00
396 West State StCity of Burlington$141,744.00
417 Amanda StCity of Burlington$195,000.00
3011 Oakcrest DrDover$433,451.00
6237 Kinzie AveMt Pleasant$80,000.00
4652 Spring StMt Pleasant$130,000.00
5749 Cambridge Cir Unit 1Mt Pleasant$130,000.00
1516 Pratt AveMt Pleasant$132,500.00
5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 4Mt Pleasant$149,000.00
7015 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$154,500.00
7015 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$155,400.00
2038 N Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$190,000.00
47 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$193,900.00
1428 Meadowlane AveMt Pleasant$200,900.00
5725 Carriage Hills DrMt Pleasant$237,000.00
10720 Washington AveMt Pleasant$250,000.00
155 S Emerald DrMt Pleasant$363,000.00
4501 90th StMt Pleasant$431,000.00
6442 South Loomis RdNorway$63,100.00
1636 N Wisconsin StRacine$29,500.00
303 Belmont AveRacine$39,500.00
303 Belmont AveRacine$39,500.00
610 Hayes AveRacine$40,000.00
1432 LaSalle StRacine$48,000.00
1014 Augusta StRacine$90,000.00
1615 Grove AveRacine$99,000.00
1621 Boyd AveRacine$100,000.00
1653 Howe StRacine$107,500.00
1505 Carlisle AveRacine$110,000.00
1726 N Main StRacine$110,500.00
2809 Pinehurst AveRacine$120,000.00
2135 Clarence AveRacine$120,000.00
1725 Grange AveRacine$123,000.00
3517 Lindermann AveRacine$135,000.00
2706 LaSalle StRacine$144,900.00
2420 Kinzie AveRacine$149,900.00
2035 Douglas AveRacine$150,000.00
907 Willmor StRacine$152,000.00
1539 Ostergaard AveRacine$159,900.00
1008 Montclair DrRacine$164,000.00
440 Augusta StRacine$169,000.00
3200 Wheelock DrRacine$170,000.00
720 Russet StRacine$194,000.00
3901 West 3 Mile RdRaymond$230,750.00
1642 96th St #90Sturtevant$145,000.00
3325 Kennsington Square RdSturtevant$160,000.00
3200 95th StSturtevant$225,000.00
6732 Burma RdTown of Waterford$390,000.00
369 18th AveUnion Grove$415,000.00
300 Foxwood Dr #121Village of Waterford$67,850.00
300 Foxwood Dr Unit 140Village of Waterford$132,000.00
646 Aber DrVillage of Waterford$245,000.00
302 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford$268,900.00

Rating: 5 out of 5.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.