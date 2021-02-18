Racine County had 64 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between February 8 and 11 had a cash value of just over $12 million. Further, the top three municipalities with the most transfers include the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia.
Out of 24 properties, the average purchase price of the City of Racine transfers is $115,216.67. In Mount Pleasant, 14 properties sold with an average price of $199,800.00. Lastly, Caledonia’s 13 properties sold for an average price of $252,731.54.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3610 Haymeadow Rd
|Caledonia
|$39,000.00
|6007 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$84,900.00
|7112 Lakeshore Dr
|Caledonia
|$162,500.00
|2630 Moraine Ct
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|7216 Lakeshore Dr
|Caledonia
|$213,000.00
|4538 North Saint Clair St
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|1423 Tiffany Dr
|Caledonia
|$245,000.00
|2117 Newberry Ln
|Caledonia
|$263,000.00
|7136 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$268,210.00
|3866 Debby Lane
|Caledonia
|$330,000.00
|3703 Meadow Rose Ct
|Caledonia
|$375,000.00
|3921 Scenic Way
|Caledonia
|$385,000.00
|5800 Brookhaven Dr
|Caledonia
|$479,900.00
|962 Dorothy Ct
|City of Burlington
|$134,500.00
|396 West State St
|City of Burlington
|$141,744.00
|417 Amanda St
|City of Burlington
|$195,000.00
|3011 Oakcrest Dr
|Dover
|$433,451.00
|6237 Kinzie Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$80,000.00
|4652 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|5749 Cambridge Cir Unit 1
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|1516 Pratt Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$132,500.00
|5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 4
|Mt Pleasant
|$149,000.00
|7015 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$154,500.00
|7015 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$155,400.00
|2038 N Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$190,000.00
|47 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$193,900.00
|1428 Meadowlane Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,900.00
|5725 Carriage Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$237,000.00
|10720 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$250,000.00
|155 S Emerald Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$363,000.00
|4501 90th St
|Mt Pleasant
|$431,000.00
|6442 South Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$63,100.00
|1636 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$29,500.00
|303 Belmont Ave
|Racine
|$39,500.00
|610 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1432 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$48,000.00
|1014 Augusta St
|Racine
|$90,000.00
|1615 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|1621 Boyd Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|1653 Howe St
|Racine
|$107,500.00
|1505 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1726 N Main St
|Racine
|$110,500.00
|2809 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|2135 Clarence Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1725 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$123,000.00
|3517 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2706 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$144,900.00
|2420 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$149,900.00
|2035 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|907 Willmor St
|Racine
|$152,000.00
|1539 Ostergaard Ave
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|1008 Montclair Dr
|Racine
|$164,000.00
|440 Augusta St
|Racine
|$169,000.00
|3200 Wheelock Dr
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|720 Russet St
|Racine
|$194,000.00
|3901 West 3 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$230,750.00
|1642 96th St #90
|Sturtevant
|$145,000.00
|3325 Kennsington Square Rd
|Sturtevant
|$160,000.00
|3200 95th St
|Sturtevant
|$225,000.00
|6732 Burma Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$390,000.00
|369 18th Ave
|Union Grove
|$415,000.00
|300 Foxwood Dr #121
|Village of Waterford
|$67,850.00
|300 Foxwood Dr Unit 140
|Village of Waterford
|$132,000.00
|646 Aber Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$245,000.00
|302 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$268,900.00