Racine County had 64 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between February 8 and 11 had a cash value of just over $12 million. Further, the top three municipalities with the most transfers include the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia.

Out of 24 properties, the average purchase price of the City of Racine transfers is $115,216.67. In Mount Pleasant, 14 properties sold with an average price of $199,800.00. Lastly, Caledonia’s 13 properties sold for an average price of $252,731.54.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3610 Haymeadow Rd Caledonia $39,000.00 6007 Indigo Dr Caledonia $84,900.00 7112 Lakeshore Dr Caledonia $162,500.00 2630 Moraine Ct Caledonia $205,000.00 7216 Lakeshore Dr Caledonia $213,000.00 4538 North Saint Clair St Caledonia $235,000.00 1423 Tiffany Dr Caledonia $245,000.00 2117 Newberry Ln Caledonia $263,000.00 7136 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $268,210.00 3866 Debby Lane Caledonia $330,000.00 3703 Meadow Rose Ct Caledonia $375,000.00 3921 Scenic Way Caledonia $385,000.00 5800 Brookhaven Dr Caledonia $479,900.00 962 Dorothy Ct City of Burlington $134,500.00 396 West State St City of Burlington $141,744.00 417 Amanda St City of Burlington $195,000.00 3011 Oakcrest Dr Dover $433,451.00 6237 Kinzie Ave Mt Pleasant $80,000.00 4652 Spring St Mt Pleasant $130,000.00 5749 Cambridge Cir Unit 1 Mt Pleasant $130,000.00 1516 Pratt Ave Mt Pleasant $132,500.00 5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 4 Mt Pleasant $149,000.00 7015 Woodbridge Dr Mt Pleasant $154,500.00 7015 Woodbridge Dr Mt Pleasant $155,400.00 2038 N Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $190,000.00 47 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $193,900.00 1428 Meadowlane Ave Mt Pleasant $200,900.00 5725 Carriage Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $237,000.00 10720 Washington Ave Mt Pleasant $250,000.00 155 S Emerald Dr Mt Pleasant $363,000.00 4501 90th St Mt Pleasant $431,000.00 6442 South Loomis Rd Norway $63,100.00 1636 N Wisconsin St Racine $29,500.00 303 Belmont Ave Racine $39,500.00 303 Belmont Ave Racine $39,500.00 610 Hayes Ave Racine $40,000.00 1432 LaSalle St Racine $48,000.00 1014 Augusta St Racine $90,000.00 1615 Grove Ave Racine $99,000.00 1621 Boyd Ave Racine $100,000.00 1653 Howe St Racine $107,500.00 1505 Carlisle Ave Racine $110,000.00 1726 N Main St Racine $110,500.00 2809 Pinehurst Ave Racine $120,000.00 2135 Clarence Ave Racine $120,000.00 1725 Grange Ave Racine $123,000.00 3517 Lindermann Ave Racine $135,000.00 2706 LaSalle St Racine $144,900.00 2420 Kinzie Ave Racine $149,900.00 2035 Douglas Ave Racine $150,000.00 907 Willmor St Racine $152,000.00 1539 Ostergaard Ave Racine $159,900.00 1008 Montclair Dr Racine $164,000.00 440 Augusta St Racine $169,000.00 3200 Wheelock Dr Racine $170,000.00 720 Russet St Racine $194,000.00 3901 West 3 Mile Rd Raymond $230,750.00 1642 96th St #90 Sturtevant $145,000.00 3325 Kennsington Square Rd Sturtevant $160,000.00 3200 95th St Sturtevant $225,000.00 6732 Burma Rd Town of Waterford $390,000.00 369 18th Ave Union Grove $415,000.00 300 Foxwood Dr #121 Village of Waterford $67,850.00 300 Foxwood Dr Unit 140 Village of Waterford $132,000.00 646 Aber Dr Village of Waterford $245,000.00 302 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $268,900.00

