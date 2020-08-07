Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is able to provide FoodShare households with the maximum monthly benefit amount based on the number of eligible people in their household if Wisconsin has declared a public health emergency. Since Wisconsin has declared another public health emergency, DHS is able to provide households not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount in July and August with additional benefits bringing them up to the maximum amount. The additional July benefits will be available on QUEST cards on August 9, and the additional August benefits will be available on QUEST cards on August 23.

Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive additional benefits. The amount households receive may be impacted if they are repaying benefits due to an error.

Households who receive the additional benefits will receive a letter notifying them of the amount. Partners can also share a flyer with members to make them aware of the additional benefits.

DHS will be checking in September that all households eligible for the July and August benefits received them. As a result, some households may receive benefits for those months in September.

Additional benefits for months after August will depend on the length of Wisconsin’s public health emergency.