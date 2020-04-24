New guidance has been ordered for Racine County recreation areas — including campgrounds, dog parks, and golf courses, according to Racine County Executive Johnathan Delegrave.

The reopening of Racine County’s favorite outdoor locations is compliant with Governor Evers’ and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ updated Safer at Home Emergency Order #28.

“We recognize the value of getting outside during this pandemic and ask that residents enjoy our facilities by maintaining social distancing, not gathering in groups, and staying away if you are sick,” Delagrave said.

With that being said, what is opening in Racine County?

Campgrounds at Cliffside and Sanders Park Open

Most Wisconsinites love camping, and now it is possible to do so while safely following the executive orders that are in place.

Beginning Friday, May 1, stay at your home away from home by camping at these two Racine County campgrounds. Cliffside Park and Sanders Park will reopen. Comfort stations will be available to use by campers. To camp at Cliffside or Sanders Park, a reservation must be made. Visit www.realracine.com/hotels/camping to make a reservation.

Group campsites are closed at this time. There will be no reservations taken for group campsites.

Two Dog Parks Reopen

The Jean M. Jacobson Dog Park at Case Eagle Park and the Karen A. Nelson Dog Park at Quarry Lake in Racine County will reopen on Friday, April 24. These two parks will open by 8 am.

There is no cost to visiting, but visitors should note that while the dog park is open, it is crucial to remain 6 feet away from visitors who are also there with their animals.

Golf Courses Reopen, Driving Range Remains Closed

On Friday, April 24, the Racine County golf courses at Ives Grove and Brown’s Lake will reopen to the public. Getting back to the swing of things just became a little easier. The courses will open at 8 am. The driving range will remain closed under this order.

Important information to note is that all tee times and payment must be completed online before playing. To schedule and pay, the golf goers will need to visit www.ivesgrovegl.com or www.brownslakegc.com. While the course may be open, the clubhouses will remain closed, except limited restroom access. Prohibited at this time is the use of golf carts, food, and drink services. There will be no exceptions for in-person payment.

Safety Concerns Enforced

County Executive Delagrave says, “The cooperation of visitors is vital to the success and enjoyment of recreational opportunities offered at Racine County-owned facilities.”

Those visiting these facilities must maintain social distancing. All visitors must remain at least 6 feet apart. Do not visit the campgrounds, dog parks, or golf courses if you are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID 19.

The Racine County staff will monitor the campgrounds, dog parks, and golf courses to make sure that visitors maintain proper social distancing. All other buildings at Racine County Parks, including the restrooms, will remain closed.

For more information about the Safer at Home Emergency Order click here: Emergency Order #28 and with further questions or concerns about the updated guidance, please contact Jonathan.Delegrave@racinecounty.com