Sonnenberg Schools of Mount Pleasant and Pleasant Prairie have merged and will be moving to the former Racine Early Education Center, located at 2015 Franklin St. Also known as the REE Center, this building was previously owned and operated by Racine Unified School District.

“Our early education programs moved to the former Bull Fine Arts Building now known as the Bull Early Education Center at 815 DeKoven Ave.,” said an RUSD spokesperson about the Racine Early Education Center.

Sonnenberg’s Growth

Throughout the 2021–22 school years, there were 117 students enrolled between the Racine and Kenosha campuses of Sonnenberg Schools. The school is projected to enroll nearly 200 students for the 2022-23 school year. The 25,000 square feet available at the new school will be put to good use.

“We are growing rapidly, and need to provide a larger, more functional space for our scholars,” shared Amelia Fahnrich, Director of Special Education and School Support for Sonnenberg Schools.

This expansion is vital to Racine and Kenosha. The move will help aid students and serve those who have special needs in the county, or for those who may be looking for a different educational approach compared to traditional public schools.

“We provide students with special needs, primarily Autism, opportunities that they would not otherwise be afforded in their education. Our mission at Sonnenberg Schools is to provide an educational environment that is loving, safe, and supportive, focused on preparing students academically, socially, and emotionally for their future lives of success,” said Fahnrich.

This move will provide opportunities that were not available at the former campuses. The Franklin Street location will have a dedicated gym for students for physical education classes. There will be a large sensory room, dedicated cafeteria space and lockers for student use.

The transition to one K-12 facility will allow for “creating a larger sense of community and creating opportunities for more of our families to participate in our high school program, which is currently only provided at the Kenosha location,” explained Fahnrich.

Sonnenberg will start school at the new location in the fall of 2022.

About Sonnenberg Schools

Sonnenberg Schools is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and pre-accredited by the Wisconsin Religious and Independent Schools Association (WRISA). As of June 2022, their locations at 7110 Old Spring St. in Mount Pleasant and 10450 72nd Ave. in Pleasant Prairie have closed. Their last day of school was June 9th.

