The Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy (SWSGB) has selected Eagle Point Solar as its solar installer this year. SWSGB will also be holding nine informational virtual webinar sessions through Zoom to launch the fourth year of the solar group buy program for residents of Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties.

“We are excited to partner with Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy and help to bring affordable, high-quality renewable energy solutions to local residents and businesses. The demand for renewable solar energy continues to surge in the Midwest and a group buy partnership is a great avenue to provide education and training on how these systems work,” stated Larry Steffen, executive vice president of sales and marketing with Eagle Point Solar.

“The City has made commitments to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable. As part of that effort, we are happy to promote programs for our residents to do the same. I encourage people to take advantage of the solar group buy. If you are looking for a way to lower your carbon footprint and save money long term, this is a great option.” City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason

Informational Webinars

SWSGB’s nine informational virtual webinar sessions will take place through Zoom. Residents of Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties are encouraged to participate. The webinars will be held on:

The webinars will include an explanation of benefits available through the group buy program, a presentation by the solar installer, and testimonies from residents who have participated in this program. Attendees will learn about the group buy discounts, federal tax credits, and grants available from Focus on Energy. They will be able to sign up for a free solar analysis that will provide the financial and environmental benefits of renewable solar technology.

“No matter if the installation is for a business or a residence, participants in the group buy program will benefit from the streamlined process and the financial savings made possible through this type of economies of scale format,” said Chris Litzau, co-director of SWSGB.

Solar Group Buy Benefits

In the first four years of the program, 50 families and four businesses received solar installations, now producing 315-kilowatt hours of solar electricity each year. Over the projected 40-year life of these systems, the panels offset the environmental impact equivalency of 977,575 gallons of gasoline consumed or 11,545 metric tons of CO2 produced. They are equal to the environmental benefit of growing 209,224 trees over ten years.

Brian Gleichauf, a Racine resident commenting on his experience with SWSGB, said, “I was inspired by the presentation last year to finally install solar on my home. The presentation gave me the information I needed to make this dream of mine happen. Last month, I made more electricity than I used for the first time!”

About Eagle Point Solar

Since 2010, Eagle Point Solar has been committed to the installation and deployment of solar photovoltaic systems throughout the Midwest. As the area’s largest installer with more than 1200 installations and 25 MW of power in the field, Eagle Point Solar has solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, educational, and utility-scale projects. Eagle Point Solar is headquartered in Dubuque, IA, with additional offices in Cedar Rapids, IA, Davenport, IA, Canton, IL, Oshkosh, WI, and Milwaukee, WI.

About SWSGB

SWSGB is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, a non-profit organization serving the communities of Southeast Wisconsin. The SWSGB will also continue its relationship with the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps. In 2018, 17 youth from disadvantaged populations received on-the-job training by assisting with solar installations.

To learn more about the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy program or register for the upcoming webinars, visit www.swsgb.solar, SWSGB on Facebook, or contact info@swsgb.solar.