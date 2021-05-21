City of Racine – The Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy (SWSGB) has selected Eagle Point Solar as its solar installer this year. Since 2010, Eagle Point Solar has been committed to the installation and deployment of solar photovoltaic systems throughout the Midwest. As the area’s largest installer with more than 1700 installations and 35 MW of power in the field, Eagle Point Solar has solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, educational, and utility-scale projects. Eagle Point Solar is headquartered in Dubuque, IA, with additional offices in Cedar Rapids, IA, Davenport, IA, Canton, IL, Oshkosh, WI, and Milwaukee, WI.

“We are excited to partner with Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy and help to bring affordable, high-quality renewable energy solutions to local residents and businesses. The demand for renewable solar energy continues to surge in the Midwest and a group buy partnership is a great avenue to provide education and training on how these systems work,” stated Larry Steffen, executive vice president of sales and marketing with Eagle Point Solar.

“The City of Racine has made commitments to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable. As part of that effort, we are happy to promote programs for our residents to do the same. I encourage people to take advantage of the solar group buy. If you are looking for a way to lower your carbon footprint and save money long term, this is a great option,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

SWSGB will hold nine informational virtual webinar sessions through Zoom to launch the fifth year of the solar group buy program for residents of Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties. The webinars will be held on:



Tuesday, May 25 • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 • 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 • Noon – 1 p.m. (Extended Q&A for Businesses)

Wednesday, June 16 • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Extended Q&A for Businesses)

Thursday, June 24 • 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29 • Noon – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21 • 6 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 5 • 6 – 7 p.m.

The webinars will include an explanation of benefits available through the group buy program, a presentation by the solar installer and testimonies from residents who have participated in this program. Attendees will learn about group buy discounts, federal tax credits and grants available from Focus on Energy. They will be able to sign up for a free solar analysis which will provide the financial and environmental benefits of renewable solar technology.

“No matter if the installation is for a business or a residence, participants in the group buy program will benefit from the streamlined process and the financial savings made possible through this type of economies of scale format,” said Chris Litzau, co-director of SWSGB.

In the first five years of the program, 75 families and 6 businesses received solar installations, a total of 485 KW installed solar. Each year, these systems produce an estimated 658,000 kilowatt-hours of energy. Over the projected 40-year life of these systems, the panels offset the environmental impact equivalency of 1,832,742 gallons of gasoline consumed or 18,657 metric tons of CO2 produced. They are equal to the environmental benefit of growing 308,503 trees over ten years.

SWSGB is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, a non-profit organization serving the communities of Southeast Wisconsin. The SWSGB will also continue its relationship with the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps. In 2018, 17 youth from disadvantaged populations received on-the-job training by assisting with solar installations.

John Koetz, a Racine resident commenting on his experience with SWSGB, said, “Thanks to Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy for making the whole process simple and taking the marketing hype/pressure away through your evaluations and vetting of providers, and thanks to everyone at Eagle Point Solar for friendly & professional installation & support throughout!”

“We had a 16-panel solar installation done last fall, and we are extremely happy with the results,” said Kenosha residents John and Christine Pratt. “The explanation of how the system works as well as the installation were very professional. The cost savings are immediately noticeable on our electric bills and the simple phone app allows daily monitoring of the electricity generated.”

To learn more about the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy program or register for the upcoming webinars, visit www.swsgb.solar, SWSGB on Facebook, or contact info@swsgb.solar.

For additional information, media can reach out to Eagle Point Solar Media Contact: Lynn Roth • Phone: (563) 582.4044 • Email: lroth@EaglePointSolar.com • Website: www.eaglepointsolar.com • Eagle Point Solar 2400 Kerper Blvd, Suite A20 Dubuque, IA 52001