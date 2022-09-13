MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List earlier this month.
The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
President’s List recipients
Franksville
- Jacqueline Rovelle-Quartz
Mount Pleasant
- Leslie Palmer
Racine
- Brittany Ebben
- Jacob Higgins
- Andrew Wilson
Waterford
- Leslie Schneiker
- Savannah Zello
About Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.
Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu.
