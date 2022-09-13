MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List earlier this month.

The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

President’s List recipients

Franksville

Jacqueline Rovelle-Quartz

Mount Pleasant

Leslie Palmer

Racine

Brittany Ebben

Jacob Higgins

Andrew Wilson

Waterford

Leslie Schneiker

Savannah Zello

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.

Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu.

