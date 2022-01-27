Advertisements

Each year, Safe Harbor Humane Society reaches out to the community for financial support through its Annual Spay-ghetti Dinner. This year, the dinner will be on Sunday, Feb. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

“All funds raised from the Spay-ghetti Dinner will be used to support the animals in our care which costs over $1 million annually and is mostly funded by the generosity of our community,” said Amanda Cutler, Assistant Director at Safe Harbor. “These costs include housing the homeless animals of Kenosha County as well as providing them with vaccinations, medical treatments, and spay/neuter surgeries before finding their forever homes.”

Spay-ghetti Dinner and Raffle

The feast includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, coffee, and soda.

Raffle items can be found for the entire family. Of course, Rover and Mittens will be taken care of with plenty of dog, cat and other pet items, but the prizes don’t stop there. Several local businesses have donated great items for raffle-goers:

Monkey Joe’s

Massage Envy

The Apis Hotel & Restaurant/Grease & Honey

Alpaca Art

Beyond Bubbly

The Boathouse Pub & Eatery

Plus many more still to come

The cost to attend the Spay-ghetti Dinner is a modest $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under (0–2 years old are free). So come ready to participate in the raffles, purchase retail items for pet lovers, as well as a community bake sale.

For those who have safety concerns, take-out meals will be provided. To-go meal participants may still take part in the raffles and bake sale. Raffle winners need not be present to win.

About Safe Harbor Humane Society

Safe Harbor Humane Society is the only open-admissions animal shelter in Kenosha County. They have been serving the Kenosha area for over 100 years. Each year the shelter cares for almost 3,000 cats, dogs, and other small domestic animals. In addition to caring for homeless, abused, and abandoned animals, Safe Harbor offers many low-cost public services to keep the animals in the community healthy and help end pet overpopulation. Safe Harbor Humane Society is a 501(c)3 organization. Their EIN is 39-0977528.

