Special times call for special advertising campaigns. Here’s what’s coming up the pike.
Special advertising campaigns
- Celebrate our heroes: First responders, healthcare professionals, and police officers. Each week, we’ll have a different person. Want to nominate someone?
- Business spotlight: Every week, we’ll highlight an area business. Here’s how you can be part of the action. Want to be featured? Tell us about your business.
- Health tips: Love evangelizing health and wellness? Share your expertise on our health tips page.
Display advertising
- 1,280 x 900 (above the header): $1,500
- 900 x 675 (top of article): $1,000
- 728 x 90 (middle of article0: $500
- 300 x 250 (Bottom of article) (8) $250
Columns
- 2/month = $200
- 4/month = $350
On-page branded photo sponsorship
- $250/week
DEADLINE: June 30, 2020. Three-month contract required.