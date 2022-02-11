The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement and Hazardous Weather Outlook for multiple counties in Wisconsin. These notices apply to both Racine and Kenosha Counties. Going into the weekend, snowfall will make for altered driving conditions and slippery roads.

What to expect?

Special Weather Statement

The Special Weather Statement was declared just after noon on Friday, Feb 11. Wisconsinites should take this weather change into consideration when driving and outside.

Snowy, windy and freezing temperatures will make travel more difficult for Wisconsinites. There will be a quick band of snow that hits southeast and southern Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The snow is expected to end by 5 p.m or 6 p.m. this evening.

“Snow sticking on roads or any lingering moisture starting to freeze could make for slippery conditions this afternoon. Slow down and exercise caution while traveling this afternoon and evening.”

– National Weather Service

The National Weather Service States, “while accumulations with this band will be less than half an inch, visibility reductions of 1 mile or less at times could make for hazardous travel. In addition to the snow and winds, much colder air will drop temperatures into the 20s. Snow sticking on roads or any lingering moisture starting to freeze could make for slippery conditions this afternoon. Slow down and exercise caution while traveling this afternoon and evening.”

This statement affects Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- Including the cities of Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service states, “a cold front will push through this afternoon causing widespread snow showers. Accumulations between a dusting and a half inch will be possible. Snow paired with gusty winds may cause reduced visibility at times this afternoon. Cold air will move in, bringing frigid conditions tonight with wind chills approaching the negative teens.”

Wisconsinites should expect temperatures to be below freezing point. A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 11, 2022.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin.

