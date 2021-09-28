RAYMOND – A speeding stop here last Saturday resulted in the apprehension of a Minneapolis man on drug charges after a vehicle search yielded 1.1 pounds of marijuana.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Pierre P. Joplin, 29, with possession of THC with intent to deliver/manufacture. Cash bond was set at $1,000 at an initial court appearance on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 7, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriffs deputy clocked a 2004 silver BMW traveling at 103 mph on I-94/41. Before stopping the vehicle on the shoulder, the deputy observed the driver, later identified as Joplin, “making furtive movements.” A K9 unit was brought in to help search the vehicle.

The search revealed several empty marijuana packages “that appeared to be from a dispensary” in the center console armrest. Deputies also found a vacuum-style plastic bag in the vehicle’s rear wheel well, which required them to pry open a plastic panel. The bag contained 499 grams (approximately 1.1 lbs.) of a substance that tested positive for THC (marijuana). Joplin told deputies that the marijuana “must have been left in the vehicle by the previous owner,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Joplin was also accused of speeding, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while driving privileges are suspended. He was being held in the Racine County Jail.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!