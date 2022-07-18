A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant man could spend almost 10 years in prison after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 in gift cards from Speedway.

Chloe Marie Frost who refers to himself as Jeremiah Frost, 22, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony each of identity theft and theft in a business setting. If convicted, he faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines.

A glitch in Speedway’s system

According to the criminal complaint, between January and July 2022, Frost activated gift cards using a glitch in Speedway’s system that identified the cards as “trucker” payments. Because the location at 6209 Washington Ave. wasn’t considered a truck stop, Speedway ate the cost of the cards.

A total of 74 cards were stolen totaling $4,323, the complaint continues. When he was questioned, Frost admitted to taking the cards and said he would pay Speedway back.

Frost was assigned a $500 signature bond and ordered to stay away from all Speedway gas stations. He will next be in court on August 3 for his preliminary hearing.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.