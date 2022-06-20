The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain is located at the bottom of the Sam Johnson Parkway, in Downtown Racine.

Splash Pad Rules

All participants must follow the safety rules. Please observe the following:

Shower before entering the attraction.

Do not enter the splash pad/interactive play attraction if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.

Do not bring food, drink, gum, glass, or street shoes into the splash pad/interactive play attraction.

Do not bring animals into the interactive play attraction area.

No rough or violent play is allowed.

Do not drink the water.

Diaper changing is prohibited within the splash pad/interactive play attraction area.

The maximum number of individuals allowed is 75.

The following are prohibited in the splash pad area: Recreational, wheel-based methods of transportation including skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters, etc., or other wheeled toys Alcoholic beverages (except within the Smok’d on the Water area) Glass containers Fire



More information

If you are looking for more information about PRCS events can may be found online. Contact the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room 127, or email prcs@cityofracine.org for more details.

Local happenings

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.