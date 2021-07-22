RACINE – The Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain splash pad has now reopened in Downtown Racine just in time for the summer heat.

The splash pad is located at the bottom of Sam Johnson Parkway just off Sixth Street. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and staffed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The popular summer attraction is generally open in May but this year’s opening was delayed by public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and equipment repairs.

The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) reminds splash pad users of the following safety and sanitation rules:

1. Do not enter the Splash Pad if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.

2. Shower before entering the splashpad.

3. Do not bring food, drink, gum, glass, or street shoes into the Splash Pad.

4.No animals allowed within the Splash Pad.

5.No roughhousing or violent play.

6.Do not drink the water.

7.Diaper changing is not allowed on the Splash Pad area.

8.No skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters, etc. or other wheeled toys are allowed on the Splash Pad.

9.The maximum number of individuals allowed in Splash Pad is 130.

10.Children should be supervised by a responsible adult.

Like this story? Become a Racine County Eye subscriber today!

Rating: 5 out of 5.