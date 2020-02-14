HOPES Center of Racine is a sponsored ministry of the Racine Dominicans and member of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County. It has been providing important services to vulnerable members of our community for over 10 years. HOPES helps people move out of homelessness through street outreach, housing assistance, and supportive services for people who are homeless and have a serious mental illness.

Street outreach teams go out at night to meet people living on the streets where they are. The teams offer to take people to shelter, but also offer assistance to those who decline shelter and link them to housing and other services. Case managers at the HOPES Center connect people to health insurance, health care (including mental health services), income, and housing. The HOPES Center’s rapid rehousing program provides housing assistance to people who are literally homeless and living in a shelter (HALO and Women’s Resource Center) or on the streets.

The HOPES Center served more than 300 people in 2019, which included 97 people in Rapid Rehousing (49 adults and 48 children), 145 living in on the streets at night, 42 who received supportive services for mental illness, and many more who received information and support at the HOPES Center office. HOPES Center is also a place where people can come in for a cup of coffee to warm up, cool down, use a computer or phone, and be greeted with a friendly smile and respect for their dignity and worth.

To help support its life-enhancing services, HOPES Center will be holding its annual Raising HOPES with Talent fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, 5:30-9:30 in the Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St. The event includes a talent competition, food and beverages included with ticket, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Watch us on Facebook for more details.

Cost: $25 advance, $30 at the door, $10 age 6-13, under 6 free. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center during our business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Payment can be made by cash or check. Ticket requests can also be made to the HOPES Center by mailing a payment for tickets to the HOPES Center at 521 6th St, Racine. The tickets will be returned to you by mail.

You can also support the HOPES Center by calling 262-898-2940 to volunteer for a wide number of positions, including help with the fundraiser, joining the board or committees, staffing the front desk, and others. Contributions can be sent to HOPES Center at 521 6th St., Racine, WI 53403. Other donations can be dropped off during office hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday-Friday). Cash, bottled water, coffee, hot chocolate, blankets, and gas cards are always welcome. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for Raising Hopes with Talent. Please call our office at 262-898-2940 to learn more.