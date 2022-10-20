The nation’s largest network of chiropractor services is facilitated through The Joint Chiropractic franchise. Through their no-appointment needed, walk-in service business model, chiropractors in Racine are able to assist patients in need of treatment, when they need it.

The goal of The Joint Chiropractic in Racine is to eliminate stress and give people in the Racine area access to wellness care. The clinic is located at 5502 Washington Ave., Suite 700.

This new clinic is co-owned by husband and wife duo, Thomas and Marcy Donahue, and Dr. Paul Schissler, D.C., who is a practicing chiropractor in Kenosha. This team has taken on this new business opportunity with the hope to provide Racine community members with affordable and convenient wellness care.

Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine We are disrupting chiropractic clinics. Thomas Donahue, co-owner of The Joint Chiropractic in Racine

Thomas knows a thing or two about the company, as he was a former patient of The Joint Chiropractic in Brookfield. With 30 years of experience in business and after receiving benefits from the chiropractic practice, he decided to bring the franchise to Racine.

Services

“We help people achieve wellness through chiropractic care,” said Donahue. Chiropractors at the clinic assist patients who are experiencing pain in their upper and lower back, sciatica pain, migraines, arthritis, scoliosis, neck pain, stress disorders, and more. Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine

New patients, exams, adjustments free in October

Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine The clinic provides these services for an affordable cost. In the month of October, new patient consultations, exams, and adjustments are free. Patients are able to pay for services with cash or by using their Health Saving Account and Flexible Spending Account cards. “Similar to gym memberships, what’s nice is we have plans and packages,” explained Donahue. “We keep our fees affordable by not billing insurance.”

Packages for the clinic range to meet the needs of individual patients. Their most popular plan includes four visits per month for under $80. Plans are also available for youth, costing less than $50 per month.

Flexible, dependable care

“I’m a huge believer in how wellness care can impact someone,” said Donahue.

Dr. Hannah Wroblewski, D.C., is one of the three chiropractors at The Joint in Racine who works to develop personalized care plans with patients. The former owner of her own practice joined the franchise to strengthen the connection between provider and patients. At The Joint Chiropractic in Racine, Wroblewski is able to “focus on caring for patients” and is able to maintain a good work/life balance. Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine

Wroblewski values The Joint Chiropractic in Racine’s mission to take walk-ins.

She says she is able to “give care as soon as possible” because the clinic has flexible hours.

The walk-in clinic is open 7 days a week: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite patients being able to walk into the clinic for an adjustment at any time, these licensed professionals do establish regular patients as well.

Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine “A lot of our patients like the convenience,” said Wroblewski. In addition to Wroblewski, The Joint Chiropractic in Racine also is home to Dr. Michael Trabbold, D.C. and Dr. Marla Mayerson, D.C. Together, this team has a collective 33 years of experience in the field. Credit: The Joint Chiropractic in Racine

Ribbon cutting ceremony

The Joint Chiropractic in Racine will celebrate the opening of its new location from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) will be present for the ceremony. In addition, the public is invited to attend and acclimate themselves to the new clinic.

To learn more about their business, visit their website or visit them on Facebook.

Local News

Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

We want to show our support to fellow businesses through Business Spotlight features. Are you a business owner? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to share the story of your business with her today. Have a favorite business that you’d like to nominate? Send Emma an email.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

.