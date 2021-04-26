CALEDONIA – Take in some spring birding this Friday (April 30) at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Rd.

Rick Fare from the Hoy Audubon Society will lead visitors on a free bird walk through the River Bend property looking for migratory and native birds. Also, bring binoculars and come dressed for the weather. The walk starts at 8 a.m.

Additionally, free bird walks are planned for Fridays, May 7, 14, and 21. For more information, visit www.riverbendracine.org.

Also, check out our events calendar for more River Bend events.

