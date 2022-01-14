The boys basketball team at Kenosha St. Joe’s is looking to continue a run of recent athletic success at the school. The Lancers are currently ranked seventh in the Wissports.net Division 4 poll with a record of 9-2 on the season.

This past fall, the football team at St. Joe’s won a conference title and made it to level three of the WIAA playoffs, while the baseball team won the WIAA Division 3 State Championship last spring. Head coach Jose Garcia wants to continue that winning culture with his basketball team after an 11-8 season last year.

“We want to build a culture here, when I was here we went to the state tournament three times in four years,” Garcia said. “We want to bring that back and make them believe that we are teaching that. We want to build a culture and believe that we can be the best team in the state and be the best team possible.”

Andrew Alia currently leads the Lancers in scoring averaging around 17 points per game, while Caiden Lecce averages 11.8 points per game. Matthew Schulte, Luke Schuler and Jacob Ashmus all average above six points per game for Kenosha St. Joe’s.

“Andrew (Alia) is our guy and our workhorse,” Garcia said. “He is our scorer and we try to go through him on many occasions.”

After a fourth-place finish in the Metro Classic Conference a season ago, Kenosha St. Joe’s sits near the top of the conference this year with a 5-1 record. The Lancers face the other top dogs in the conference in Dominican and St. Thomas More this week.

“It is a tough conference and we want to win it, and it is a battle to get there,” Garcia said.

About St. Joe’s

St. Joseph Catholic Academy, commonly known as St. Joe’s, is a comprehensive Catholic college preparatory school for grades 3K – 12, designed to educate the whole child. Supported by ten local parishes, St. Joe’s has grown to be the largest private school in the area. Ranking the highest in graduation rates, ACT score averages and AP pass rates in Kenosha County, every student learns to be committed to serving God, others and the community. The academy’s Upper Campus is located at 2401 69th St. and the Lower Campus is located at 7207 14th Ave. in Kenosha.

