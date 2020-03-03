St. Patrick’s Day is near. So, we thought you would need a little more than a pot of gold to enjoy your day. Here are the details.

The Downtown Racine Corporation is planning a St. Patrick’s Day parade, 5K Event, and a “Paddy’s Day 0.08ishK” planned to take place March 14.

The partnership with 5Kevents.org, Joey’s Yardarm, Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer, On Wisconsin Pub, Landmark Credit Union, Pepi’s Pub, Blue Rock Lounge, Dewey’s, The Maple Table, Sugar Shack, and Twin Dragon Games will help to make this day one to remember.

The shenanigans return for the 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K and will take place starting at about 11:45 a.m. For those laddies looking for a route that leads you straight to the bar, the St. Paddy’s Day 0.08ishK will also take place. Both the 5K and 0.08ishK will start near Pepi’s Pub and Grill. Looking to take the quick route? Make your way east on 6th Street and go north on Main Street, soon enough you’ll run into The Brickhouse. We promise, you’ll be done running there, but the fun won’t stop there.

Want a chance to be in the parade? As Charlie Bernes would say in true Wisconsin fashion, “Keep ‘er Movin” towards the lakefront, but only if you want to complete the 5K. Along the Lake Michigan Pathway, admire the beautiful coast and look ahead for the pot of gold at the end. Finish the 5K where the parade starts on State Street and Main Street.

That’s right, there’s gold at the end, but only if you are a top male and female finisher. If you complete this 5K as one of the top finishers, you have the chance to join the parade procession. Whether you completed the “St. Pat’s Day 5K” or the “St. Paddy’s Day 0.08ishK” grab a celebratory drink and toast to yourself because you did it!

May the luck of the Irish be with you, because running, mixed with beer-drinking, seems like it takes some true talent! However, if you’re looking to sign up for the 5K and or the 0.08ishK then visit www.stpatsday.5k.run. Start training now so you’re ready for the big day!

If you are just looking to sit back, relax and sip on something tasty then stick around. The St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin its procession at about noon. The parade route will start on State Street/Main Street and will end near Pepi’s Pub. We all know Racine throws the best parties and this isn’t one that you want to miss out on.

Deck yourself out in green attire from head to toe and grab your leprechaun friends. This event should take place until about 1 p.m. There will be great bands, bagpipers, and lots of fun taking place on March 14 in Downtown Racine.

Let us know in the comments section if you’ll be attending and share this story with all your friends to remind them about all the fun taking place. Racine’s parade is full of charm, luck, and fun, but if you are looking for more information, please visit https://racinedowntown.com or email events@racinedowntown.com.