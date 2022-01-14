DOWNTOWN RACINE – This year’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 19, from noon – 1 p.m. The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) is now accepting applications for entries for one of their biggest events of the year.

Drawing in more than 2,000 people from Racine and the surrounding area, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is not only fun and family-friendly, but it is also a great opportunity for local businesses and organizations to showcase special events, projects, or general information to the community.

Images from previous St. Patrick’s Day Parades – Racine County Eye Archives

Applications can be found on the DRC’s events page on their website or picked up at the office, located at 425 Main St. Submissions are due by Friday, March 11 at the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com.

Sponsors are also being sought for this year’s parade as well as other DRC events. Contact the DRC at events@racinedowntown.com to learn more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Details

The parade will officially begin at the corner of State and Main Street at noon. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall. Parade participants are encouraged to park their vehicles at the City Hall Annex parking lot, 800 Center St., starting at 9:00 a.m. A shuttle will transport participants to the parade staging area.

About Downtown Racine Corporation

Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.

