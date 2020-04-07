RACINE, WI – The Racine Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that left a woman with life-threating stab wounds early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday in response to a disturbance. Officers found a female who had received multiple stab wounds. An adult male was taken into custody at the scene.

The female victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that members of the public may have about this incident. Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigation Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stopper app by using the p3 app.