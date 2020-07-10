MILWAUKEE, WI — Starbucks is the latest retailer to require all customers to wear a mask while in their business after the company made the policy official on Thursday.

The new policy applies to all Starbucks coffee shops in Wisconsin, and across the U.S.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks officials said in a statement.

The mask requirement goes into effect starting July 15.

Customers who don’t want to wear a mask can decide to order at the drive-through, or do curbside pickup through the Starbucks app, or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers, company officials said.

So far, only the Village of Shorewood has enacted a local ordinance requiring that people wear masks inside buildings that are open to the public. Dane County has a countywide ordinance in place, and the city of Milwaukee is currently debating the merits of a mask ordinance.

Two retailers: Menard’s and Costco, already require mask usage in their stores, and the Milwaukee Public Market also has a mask requirement.

Here are the Starbucks locations in the Metro Milwaukee area’s Patch towns.

BROOKFIELD

East Moreland & Parklawn

21481 HIGHWAY 18

Brookfield

———-

Bluemound & Columbia

12705 West Bluemound Road

Brookfield

———

Brookfield Square

95 North Moorland Road

Brookfield

———–

Moorland & Greenfield

15500 West Greenfield

Brookfield

——

Capitol & 124th

12400 Capitol Drive

Suite 100

Brookfield

——

FOX POINT

Port Washington & Brown Deer

383 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Fox Point

———

FRANKLIN

27th & Sycamore

6537 S. 27th Street

Franklin

———-

GREENDALE

Southridge Mall – Lower Level

5300 S. 76th Street

Greendale, WI 53129

————

GREENFIELD

South 76th & West Layton

4741 South 76th Street

Greenfield

———-

HALES CORNERS

5790 S. 108th Street

Hales Corners

————

MILWAUKEE

56th & Capitol

5610 W. Capitol Dr.

Milwaukee

————

6th & Layton

4703 South 6th Street

Milwaukee

76th & Good Hope

7335 W Good Hope Rd.

Milwaukee

———

Third Ward

326 North Water

Milwaukee

———

Marriott-Milwaukee

323 E Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee

———

West Wisconsin & 16th

1610 W Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee

———

Red Arrow – Water & State

920 North Water St.

Milwaukee

———

Northwestern Mutual

720 East Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee

———

East Ogden & North Jefferson

544 East Ogden Avenue

Ste 500

Milwaukee

———

Miller Park Way & National

1216 Miller Park Way

Milwaukee

——

Webster & Downer

Open until 10:00 PM

2551 N. Downer Ave

Milwaukee

——————–

I-94 & Holt

140 W. Holt Ave

Milwaukee

—————-

Oklahoma & KK

2110 East Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee

———

27th & Morgan

3425 S. 27th Street

Milwaukee

——–

OAK CREEK

Howell & Puetz

8880 South Howell Ave.

Oak Creek

———-

6th & Drexel

600 W. Drexel Ave

Suite 100

Oak Creek

———–

RACINE

Washington & Green Bay

5658 Washington Ave.

Racine

———

South Green Bay & Timber

2805 South Greenbay Rd.

Racine

———

SHOREWOOD

Oakland & Olive

4170 N. Oakland Avenue

Shorewood

———-

WAUKESHA

Moreland & Delafield

801 W Moreland Blvd

Waukesha

———

WAUWATOSA

Mayfair & Center

2751 N Mayfair Rd

Wauwatosa

————-

Mayfair Mall

2500 N Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

———

Wauwatosa & Harmonee

1417 N. Wauwatosa Avenue

Milwaukee

———

Mayfair & I-94

151 N Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

———

WEST ALLIS

South 108th & Orchard

1500 S. 108th St.

West Allis

——–

South 108th & National

2939 S. 108th St.

West Allis

———

WHITEFISH BAY

Silver Spring & Santa Monica

302 E. Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay