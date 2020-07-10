MILWAUKEE, WI — Starbucks is the latest retailer to require all customers to wear a mask while in their business after the company made the policy official on Thursday.
The new policy applies to all Starbucks coffee shops in Wisconsin, and across the U.S.
“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks officials said in a statement.
The mask requirement goes into effect starting July 15.
Customers who don’t want to wear a mask can decide to order at the drive-through, or do curbside pickup through the Starbucks app, or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers, company officials said.
So far, only the Village of Shorewood has enacted a local ordinance requiring that people wear masks inside buildings that are open to the public. Dane County has a countywide ordinance in place, and the city of Milwaukee is currently debating the merits of a mask ordinance.
Two retailers: Menard’s and Costco, already require mask usage in their stores, and the Milwaukee Public Market also has a mask requirement.
Here are the Starbucks locations in the Metro Milwaukee area’s Patch towns.
BROOKFIELD
East Moreland & Parklawn
21481 HIGHWAY 18
Brookfield
———-
Bluemound & Columbia
12705 West Bluemound Road
Brookfield
———
Brookfield Square
95 North Moorland Road
Brookfield
———–
Moorland & Greenfield
15500 West Greenfield
Brookfield
——
Capitol & 124th
12400 Capitol Drive
Suite 100
Brookfield
——
FOX POINT
Port Washington & Brown Deer
383 W. Brown Deer Rd.
Fox Point
———
FRANKLIN
27th & Sycamore
6537 S. 27th Street
Franklin
———-
GREENDALE
Southridge Mall – Lower Level
5300 S. 76th Street
Greendale, WI 53129
————
GREENFIELD
South 76th & West Layton
4741 South 76th Street
Greenfield
———-
HALES CORNERS
5790 S. 108th Street
Hales Corners
————
MILWAUKEE
56th & Capitol
5610 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee
————
6th & Layton
4703 South 6th Street
Milwaukee
76th & Good Hope
7335 W Good Hope Rd.
Milwaukee
———
Third Ward
326 North Water
Milwaukee
———
Marriott-Milwaukee
323 E Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee
———
West Wisconsin & 16th
1610 W Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee
———
Red Arrow – Water & State
920 North Water St.
Milwaukee
———
Northwestern Mutual
720 East Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee
———
East Ogden & North Jefferson
544 East Ogden Avenue
Ste 500
Milwaukee
———
Miller Park Way & National
1216 Miller Park Way
Milwaukee
——
Webster & Downer
Open until 10:00 PM
2551 N. Downer Ave
Milwaukee
——————–
I-94 & Holt
140 W. Holt Ave
Milwaukee
—————-
Oklahoma & KK
2110 East Oklahoma Ave.
Milwaukee
———
27th & Morgan
3425 S. 27th Street
Milwaukee
——–
OAK CREEK
Howell & Puetz
8880 South Howell Ave.
Oak Creek
———-
6th & Drexel
600 W. Drexel Ave
Suite 100
Oak Creek
———–
RACINE
Washington & Green Bay
5658 Washington Ave.
Racine
———
South Green Bay & Timber
2805 South Greenbay Rd.
Racine
———
SHOREWOOD
Oakland & Olive
4170 N. Oakland Avenue
Shorewood
———-
WAUKESHA
Moreland & Delafield
801 W Moreland Blvd
Waukesha
———
WAUWATOSA
Mayfair & Center
2751 N Mayfair Rd
Wauwatosa
————-
Mayfair Mall
2500 N Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa
———
Wauwatosa & Harmonee
1417 N. Wauwatosa Avenue
Milwaukee
———
Mayfair & I-94
151 N Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa
———
WEST ALLIS
South 108th & Orchard
1500 S. 108th St.
West Allis
——–
South 108th & National
2939 S. 108th St.
West Allis
———
WHITEFISH BAY
Silver Spring & Santa Monica
302 E. Silver Spring Drive
Whitefish Bay