MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced this week that the state’s high school juniors and seniors will now have 14 new occupational pathways for Youth Apprenticeship.

“We have to make sure our kids have apprenticeship opportunities and different pathways to get the jobs and skills training they need to join our state’s workforce,” Evers said in a news release. “These latest youth apprenticeship pathways will help strengthen the connections among employers, educators, students, and communities, provide new opportunities for our young people to build their futures, and foster our own home-grown talent in critical industries that support local economies across our state.”

Working in collaboration with school consortiums, employers, the Wisconsin Technical College System, and other partners, DWD has modernized the framework for a total of 75 Youth Apprenticeship (YA) program pathways to help industries like construction, health sciences, marketing, science and engineering, and transportation find and develop home-grown talent.

The DWD’s YA Program Modernization worked closely with industry leaders over the past three years to review and update the YA training framework to ensure that students continue to learn the skills the employers are seeking in workers.

The occupational pathways in which local employers can offer apprenticeship opportunities to students now include:

Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources; new pathways: Arborist and Dairy Grazier

Architecture and Construction; new pathways: Gas Distribution Technician, Heavy Equipment Operator/Operating Engineer and Utilities Electrical Technician

Arts, Audio Visual Technology and Communications; new pathway: Media Broadcast Technician

Health Science; new pathways: Phlebotomist and Resident Aide

Information Technology; new pathway: IT Broadband Technician

Manufacturing; new pathway: Electro-mechanical/Mechatronics.

Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics; new pathways: Airport Operations and Management, Aviation Maintenance Fundamentals, Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Technician and Aviation Avionics Technician

Racine area Youth Apprenticeship opportunities

In the Racine area, Youth Apprenticeship (YA) is a program facilitated by the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) in collaboration with the Racine Unified School District.

Racine YA students are simultaneously enrolled in academic classes to meet high school graduation requirements, as well as a youth apprenticeship-related instruction class, and are also employed by a participating employer under the supervision of a skilled mentor. To learn more, contact YA Coordinator Jeff Bergman via email: jbergman@racinechamber.com, or visit the RAMAC website, Youth Apprenticeship Program page.

