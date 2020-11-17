MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) on Tuesday awarded $10 million from the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program to 54 movie theater operators across the state. Moreover, the program will provide critical funds to assist movie theaters impacted by the pandemic.

Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin received $4.02 million. The company, which is the state’s largest theater operator, owns the Marcus Renaissance Theater in Sturtevant.

Plaza Media LLC of Burlington received $116,959. It operates the Plaza 4 Theaters in Burlington and the Geneva Theater in Lake Geneva.

The COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program provides eligible grantees average awards of $14,600 per eligible movie theater screen in Wisconsin. Further, funding is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and administered by the DOA. Grant funds can be applied toward pandemic-related operational costs. Such as facility improvements to provide appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs necessary for COVID-19 safeguards.

“Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in a news release. “We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”

