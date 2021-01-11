To help the American Red Cross respond to disasters and emergencies big and small, State Farm is matching donations to the Red Cross dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 January 11-15, helping gifts go twice as far! After a year where we’ve faced record disasters and mounting challenges from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, being connected with our neighbors is more important than ever. Disasters and emergencies can happen anytime and anywhere, and the American Red Cross works around the clock to be there for neighbors in need. Money raised during this campaign will be used to provide:

A safe shelter for a family who has lost their home and belongings to fire, storm or other disaster.

Emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and recovery support for families affected by disaster.

Hot meals for people who don’t know where they’ll get their next meal in the aftermath of a disaster.

In 2020, State Farm donated nearly $2 million in charitable grants to the Red Cross to support disaster preparedness and response efforts across the country. Of that, $1 million was given to the Red Cross as part of their Annual Disaster Giving Program support. Through this giving program, members pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of major disasters, powering the Red Cross with a strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and the critical resources necessary to meet urgent needs of disaster survivors. These donations keep the Red Cross ready to safely respond to disasters at a moment’s notice.

In 2020, State Farm associates generously donated more than $56,000 from their own pockets to the Red Cross so it can assist people in need across the country.

To donate, and ensure a dollar for dollar match from State Farm® up to $100,000, please click here.