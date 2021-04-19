MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday that a new agreement has been reached between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Foxconn regarding the company’s project in Mount Pleasant.

The next step in the process involves a review of the amended agreement by the WEDC Board.

“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” said Evers said in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand,” said Dr. Jay Lee, Foxconn Technology group vice chairman in a statement. “We are grateful to Governor Evers, Missy Hughes, and our team at Foxconn for finding a solution that can go before and be approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”