RACINE COUNTY – Nine Racine County organizations are among 385 cultural organizations across the state to be awarded COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants.

The $15 million in grants, announced by Gov. Tony Evers, will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA). The grant awards may be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers’ compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and to purchase services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.

The Racine County recipients are:

  • Racine Zoological Society, $137,395.10.
  • Racine Art Museum, $134,270.14.
  • Racine Theatre Guild, $112,428.40
  • River Bend Nature Center, $25,921.33
  • Over Our Head Players, $15,597.31
  • Racine Symphony Orchestra, $11,567.84
  • The Haylofters (Burlington), $8,585.01
  • Racine Arts Council, $6,772.70
  • Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, $971.15

“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin’s tourism industry and local economies,” Evers said in a news release. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...