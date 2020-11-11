RACINE COUNTY – Nine Racine County organizations are among 385 cultural organizations across the state to be awarded COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants.
The $15 million in grants, announced by Gov. Tony Evers, will provide critical funds to assist cultural nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA). The grant awards may be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers’ compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and to purchase services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
The Racine County recipients are:
- Racine Zoological Society, $137,395.10.
- Racine Art Museum, $134,270.14.
- Racine Theatre Guild, $112,428.40
- River Bend Nature Center, $25,921.33
- Over Our Head Players, $15,597.31
- Racine Symphony Orchestra, $11,567.84
- The Haylofters (Burlington), $8,585.01
- Racine Arts Council, $6,772.70
- Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, $971.15
“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin’s tourism industry and local economies,” Evers said in a news release. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
