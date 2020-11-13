MADISON – Two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations will share an additional $10 million in state grants aimed at helping to aid residents experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each receive $5 million, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Thursday. The money will be used to purchase food for distribution, and for food storage and transportation. The announcement brings the total investment in Wisconsin’s agricultural and food industries during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to $75 million.

“COVID-19 has brought uncertainty for many people, but no one should have to worry about how they’ll feed themselves or their family. The Food Security Initiative has already helped many organizations adjust to the pandemic and provide high-quality, nutritious Wisconsin food products to people in need across our state,” Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary-designee said in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with Governor Evers, Hunger Task Force, and Feeding Wisconsin to continue that work through this additional funding.”



The Food Security Initiative was announced in May. Its funding has been distributed in three parts: the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant, the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant, and the additional $10 million announced on Thursday. More information is available at https://FoodSecurity.wi.gov.

