Due to lift bridge repairs, the State Street Bridge will be closed periodically to vehicular traffic commencing on Thursday, January 14, and continuing until Thursday, April 1. The vehicular traffic closure will only occur on the days that the bridgework requires it to be lifted for servicing, at which time the following detour routes should be followed.

The eastbound State Street traffic detour route will be: Douglas Avenue north to Hamilton Street, then Hamilton Street east to Main Street, then Main Street south to reconnect to State Street.

The westbound State Street traffic detour will be: Main Street north to Hamilton Street, then Hamilton Street west to Douglas Avenue, then Douglas Avenue south to reconnect to State Street.