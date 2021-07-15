MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday announced the launch of “Our Doctors”, a statewide multimedia campaign to encourage Wisconsinites who may be hesitant about vaccines to start a conversation with their own family doctor about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The messaging, seen on billboards, newspapers, TV, radio, and social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) brings together health care professionals from across the state to share their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve trusted science and healthcare professionals to guide our state’s response, and now our state and our economy are bouncing back as we get more vaccine shots in arms,” said Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “Our doctors have played a critical role all along, and I’m grateful for their work making sure Wisconsinites know the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective so we can continue our economic recovery and put this pandemic behind us.”

“As health care professionals it is important that we create a safe and welcoming space to answer any questions our patients may have and help them work through any of their lingering concerns,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Chief Medical Officer for Community Health, in a statement. “We understand that there are valid reasons why some may still be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but one thing you should never be hesitant about is having an open conversation with your doctor.”

Our Doctors is part of the larger You Stop the Spread campaign, which in recent weeks has primarily focused on COVID-19 vaccine education and the importance of becoming fully vaccinated. Our Doctors began rolling out in late June.

For help with finding or choosing a primary care provider, or locating a free or reduced-cost medical clinic, visit the DHS Find a Health Care Facility or Care Provider page.

To find a vaccine location in your community visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211. Select daycares are offering free childcare during your COVID-19 vaccine appointment and select CVS and Walgreen pharmacies are offering extended hours on Fridays. Learn about these resources at the DHS Find a Vaccine Appointment webpage.