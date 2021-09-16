RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) warns FoodShare members to be aware of fraudulent surveys offering cash and additional benefits.

The DHS does not give any member additional FoodShare benefits or cash rewards for doing something like completing a survey. FoodShare benefit amounts will only change when there is new information that affects a household’s eligibility, or when there is a federal increase based on emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations or agencies outside of DHS sometimes conduct surveys that may include a cash reward. However, it’s important that members always look more into any survey before completing it, to make sure it is safe to complete.

For more information about the FoodShare program, visit the DHS FoodShare website.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!