MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday confirmed the state’s first death from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.

The child lived in Southeastern Wisconsin and was under 10 years old. No further patient information is being disclosed out of respect to the family, the DHS reported. There have been 183 MIS-C cases reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a news release. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and other organs. Most cases of MIS-C occur in children 3 to 12 years old who were exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The DHS cautions parents and caregivers that If your child is showing any emergency warning signs of MIS-C, such as lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

DHS recommends that everyone, 5 years and older, gets vaccinated against COVID-19. For the best protection, everyone 12 years and older should also get a booster dose when eligible. Staying up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations by getting a booster dose is the most effective strategy we have to prevent the serious consequences of COVID-19, including MIS-C, hospitalizations, and death.

On top of staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, all Wisconsinites should continue to layer prevention strategies:

Everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate from others, including those in their household, and wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 days after their isolation period.

Those who have COVID-19 should notify their close contacts of their exposure.

Close contacts who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines should stay home and quarantine for 5 days. Close contacts who are up to date with their vaccinations do not need to quarantine. However, all close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a well-fitting mask when around others for 10 full days after exposure.

Everyone ages 2 and older should wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination or exposure status.

The DHS this week issued a Health Advisory providing information and guidance about MIS-C to health care providers. DHS is also prioritizing the investigation of suspected MIS-C cases. For more information about MIS-C, visit the DHS website.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.