COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, is a threat to our way of life. We need to stay calm, and we need to stay healthy. We need to keep ourselves safe. We need to keep our loved ones healthy and safe, which at times, may require being away from them.

Our parents have required care from afar. Two of our adult children are in Los Angeles, which elevates our sense of powerlessness. So believe us when we say — we’re in this together. The stress for you, for us, for the world, is beyond words.

Sit back, breathe, and know that you have options. The human body is amazing when we give it what it needs. But you’re going to have to calm your mind and change your mindset. You’re going to have to get good food into your body and good thoughts into your head.

Your immune system is your mind. Your immune system is your body.

“True strength is keeping everything together when everyone expects you to fall apart.”

Author Unknown.

We believe in you, and we believe in the brilliance of your body. The key is to get your mind and your Immune system into a peak state. That’s what will empower you to fight the challenges ahead, along with the stress you’re facing from the pandemic.

Health and Wellness experts, connect with over 100,000 readers per month on the Racine County Eye news website. Click here to find out more.

Tips to stay healthy

The Protectors – Your body needs the basics to stay healthy

Water & Nutritious food

Multiple Vitamin/Mineral

Omega 3 – Flaxseed, Chia, Fish Oil

Vitamin D3

Vitamin C (Ascorbate form only)

Digestive Health – Equals 50% of your immune system

Probiotic

Colostrum

Fiber

Apple Cider Vinegar (with Mother)

Move, Rest and De-Stress

Exercise is an excellent de-stressor; breathing brings down your stress; moving keeps your blood flowing.

Here are some supplements for rest.

L-Theanine

Coneflower

Melatonin

Valerian

There are no miracles in this article. There are too many unknowns. How to fight an enemy that we know little about? We have yet to find the answers, BUT progress is being made every day.

But you have agency. You’re not powerless.

Immune health is not just a “NOW” thing but an “ALWAYS” thing, so consider making these changes long-term. Boost your immune system today, and from now on. Elevate your ability to cope today, and from now on.

Let this be a wakeup call. Together we will beat this thing, and on the other side, we’ll be healthier, wiser, calmer people as a result.

With Care & Concern,

Jody & Sunday Muniz, RPh, CCN

Owners of Nutritional Designs