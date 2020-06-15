Bryan Steil announced the winner of his second annual First District Artistic Discovery Contest. Geneva Hebron of Franksville will have her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

“Congratulations to Geneva on her accomplishment. Despite the unique circumstances, Geneva rose to the challenge and continued her passion for art at home. I am excited to bring a piece of Southeast Wisconsin to Washington and showcase her drawing in the halls of Congress. Thank you to our Artistic Discovery Contest judges and all students who participated,” said Steil.

“The due date inspired me to create this piece! It was drawn for my Traditional Drawing & Painting class during the time spent away from school. I was very surprised to find out that it took first place in our district. I hope that it may inspire younger artists and individuals to not be afraid of abstract thinking,” said Geneva Hebron.

Geneva recently graduated from Union Grove High School and will be attending the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in the fall where she intends to study communication design.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and our district.