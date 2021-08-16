Today, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Olympian Maddy Bernau of Waterford with a copy of the Congressional Record that he will introduce on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Congressional Record entry honors Maddy’s achievement of winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games held this summer in Tokyo.

“Maddy’s hard work and determination throughout the years led to this historic success. I was proud to watch Maddy represent Wisconsin and the United States on the world stage. On behalf of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, I would like to congratulate Maddy on her tremendous accomplishment and wish her the best of luck,” said Steil.

Madelynn (Maddy) Bernau is a native of Waterford, Wisconsin. She competed for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics held this year in Tokyo. On July 31, 2021, Maddy and her teammate won a bronze medal at the mixed team trap shooting competition. Bernau is the first Wisconsinite to win an Olympic trapshooting medal. A parade and ceremony was held in honor of her historic achievement today in Waterford. Steil presented a copy of the Congressional Record to Bernau during a ceremony at Ten Club Park today in Waterford.

Text of the Congressional Record can be found here:

Mr. Steil: Madame Speaker, I rise today to honor Madelynn (Maddy) Bernau. A native of Waterford, Wisconsin, Maddy competed for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics held this year in Tokyo. Maddy was a member of Team USA’s Shooting Team and competed in the women’s trap and mixed team trap shooting. At 23 years old, Maddy became the first Wisconsinite to win an Olympic trapshooting medal on July 31, 2021.

Maddy’s training, skill, and strong composure helped her secure a bronze medal during the mixed trap shooting competition. Maddy and her teammate Brian Burrows were up against strong competition from the Slovakian team. The match came down to a shoot-off between the Americans and the Slovakians. A miss by the Slovakians gave Maddy the window of opportunity she needed to win the shoot-off. Seizing the opportunity, Maddy pulled the trigger and hit the target, securing the Olympic bronze medal for her team and for America.

Shooting clay targets is something Maddy has been perfecting since the age of 12. At Waterford High School, Maddy was a standout. She would go on to attend Martin Methodist College in Tennessee where she would compete in trap shooting at the collegiate level and earn a degree in biology and biomedical sciences. In June of 2018, Maddy won her first international competition as a member of the USA Shooting Team, securing a gold medal in the women’s trap at the International Junior Grand Prix in Porpetto, Italy. In March of 2020, Maddy earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic trapshooting team. Her goal of representing the United States on the Olympic stage would become a reality.

Maddy represented the United States and Southeast Wisconsin with honor. She made both her country and community proud with her composure, talents, and determination. While this is her first Olympic medal, Maddy already has her sights set on the next target, the 2024 Olympics. I know southeast Wisconsin will be backing her 100%.

Maddy’s hard work and determination throughout the years led to this historic success. I was proud to watch Maddy represent Wisconsin and the United States on the world stage. On behalf of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, I would like to congratulate Maddy on her tremendous accomplishment and wish her the best of luck.