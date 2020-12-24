Congressman Bryan Steil announced on Wednesday the nomination of 17 high school students from Southeast Wisconsin for appointments to attend U.S. service academies.

“One great responsibility I have as a Member of Congress is to recognize the character, leadership, and academic achievements of high school students in the First District. I am proud to nominate 17 students to attend our nation’s service academies. These young men and women have excelled in the classroom, extracurriculars, and have a passion to service. I am confident these future leaders will serve our nation well,” said Steil.

Part of the U.S. service academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a Member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself.

A list of students nominated by Congressman Steil can be found below:

Paul Capelli of Salem has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Alyssa Cornell of Waterford has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Abby Doble of Waukesha has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Will French of Waterford has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Kaleb Gendron of Silver Lake has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Konnor Hill of Burlington has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Riley Larsen of Caledonia has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

George Main of Kenosha has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Jeffrey Meersman of Delavan has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Annie Oechsner of Muskego has been nominated for appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Thomas Roiniotis of Kenosha has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

George Smith of Janesville has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Joseph Sus of Racine has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Johnathan Totzke of Dousman has been nominated for appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ashton Valentine of Pleasant Prairie has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Kiel Wolff of Janesville has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Hunter Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie has been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.