JANESVILLE—On Thursday, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) announced he is seeking applicants for a Gold Star Family fellow through the House of Representatives’ Gold Star Family Fellowship Program.

“I am committed to ensuring our veterans, military members, and their families have access to care, service, and benefits they’ve earned in service to our country. The Gold Star Family Fellowship Program is a great way to show our community’s respect and promise to support our military families. The fellow will be an integral part of our team and help provide assistance to our community. I am glad to have this opportunity to honor Gold Star families and the ultimate sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces,” said Steil.

Gold Star families are parents, children, step-children, spouses, and siblings of military members who have died in the line of duty.

The Gold Star Family Fellowship Program was established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019 to provide employment opportunities for families of our service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to our nation. The fellow will help local veterans and their families with federal casework assistance and act as a facilitator between federal, state, and local agencies.

Gold Star family members are eligible for this program if they meet all the following requirements: must be the parent, spouse, sibling, child, or step-child of a service member who either died on active duty or of a service member who received an Honorable Discharge and died due to a service-connected disability within four-years of military separation.

Interested Gold Star family members should go to https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Gold Star Family Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply. Documents needed to apply include a resume, DD Form 261 (Report of Investigation) for members who died on active duty, last DD 214 (Member 4) issued with Honorable Discharge, proof of dependency (DD 1172 or equivalent), and proof of relationship (marriage certificate, obituary, birth certificate, etc.)

In 2019, Steil brought on board Ryan Vishaway, a fellow through the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program. For veterans and families facing issues with the VA or other federal agencies, please call 608-752-4050.