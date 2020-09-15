Bryan Steil announces applications are now open for the 2020 Veteran of the Year Award. This award honors local veterans for their service to our country and contributions in our community. Applications are due October 9. Applications can be submitted through Steil’s website here.

“Whether it is helping one veteran dealing with a federal agency or passing legislation impacting all veterans, I’ve made it a priority to support our veterans and ensure they receive the benefits they’ve earned. Southeast Wisconsin is home to 45,000 veterans. These men and women are unsung heroes and make a positive impact in our communities. I look forward to honoring our American heroes’ service and commitment to the veteran community, Southeast Wisconsin, and country,” said Steil.

Last year’s Veteran of the Year Award recipient was Dick Vallin of Racine, a retired United States Navy Commander.

You can submit nominees for the Veteran of the Year Award here. Below you will find criteria for the Veteran of the Year Award:

Must be a veteran of one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, or United States Merchant Marines.

Nominated Veterans must live within the First Congressional District, which encompasses Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth County, and portions of Rock, Waukesha, and Milwaukee Counties.

Must be able to supply a DD-214.

The recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected by the First Congressional District’s Veteran Advisory Board based on:

SERVICE: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.

EXCELLENCE: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.

DEDICATION: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community.

If you have questions, please contact our Janesville office at 608-752-4050.