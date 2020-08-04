Bryan Steil will hold a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. CT. Steil and local, state, and federal panelists will bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices, and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children. Last year, Steil held a Children’s Mental Health Forum at Case High School in Racine.

This is a free event and open to the public. Members of the public and media interested in attending can RSVP by clicking here. After RSVPing, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event on August 6. Please note that this event will be limited to the first 75 registrants.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions following Rep. Steil’s discussion with the panelists. Members of the media will be able to ask questions of Rep. Steil and other panelists during the event if public questions are exhausted. Following the event, Rep. Steil and panelists who choose will remain available to answer questions from the media.