After the house fire was extinguished, you returned home to assess damages, cleaned what you could, and contacted your insurance provider. Those were the first few steps you took to report the fire. Now, you’re back to square one, wondering what else needs to be done. Here is our guide on the following steps to restoring your home after a fire.

Examine the Property

We don’t recommend doing this yourself. Instead, hire a professional who can examine your house and confirm if it’s safe to enter. If any structural damage is detected, the specialist marks it down and closes it off to prevent anyone from entering.

Minimize Any Damage

Minimizing damage can help speed up the rebuilding process. Contacting different services so the proper professionals can sort out issues. For example, mold and mildew services can inspect flooded areas for any mold or mildew growth.

Services that specialize in waste management can send you a rental dumpster so you can clear out debris. Use an air scrubber or air mover to clean a room’s air and prevent smoke inhalation. Hire someone to remove all the soot from the fire, too.

Remove Damaged Possessions

After getting rid of the debris, remove all damaged personal belongings. Clear one room at a time so you can fully focus on getting everything out before emptying another.

As you move through each room, a professional can help remove electrical equipment. Side note: if an item doesn’t look damaged, remove it anyway since it can get contaminated by the damaged things around it. A professional can clean everything for you.

Deep Clean, Remove Stains, and Deodorize

Once you’ve finished removing debris and damaged personal belongings, it’s time to deep clean. Hire a professional cleaning service to remove mold and mildew. You can also buy products that will help remove mold.

Shampoo and restore any carpets and wash curtains and other fabrics. It’s easy to tell if a fabric has been irrevocably damaged by giving it a quick inspection.

As you go through the remodeling process, the services you hire can help determine whether or not your house is a lost cause. Going through our steps to restoring your home after a fire can prepare you for the next steps to take. Refer to this again whenever you need to.